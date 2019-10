"The tiger was captured late in the afternoon with the help of Soliga tribals, who spotted it hiding in a bush," state Chief Wildlife Warden Sanjay Mohan, who was supervising operations from outside the forest, told IANS over phone.

The tiger, aged 4 to 6 years, had killed two men since last month and a search was on for the animal since October 9 in the 872km Bandipur forest in the state's Chamarajanagar district, about 220 km southwest of Bengaluru.