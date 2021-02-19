Man electrocuted by Chinese 'manjha' in UP

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 19 (IANS) A 30-year-old man was suspected to have been electrocuted when the Chinese 'manjha' (string) of the kite he was flying touched a power line in Saharanpur district.

The incident took place two days ago and the deceased has been identified as Azeem, a resident of Nai Basti area. The electric jolt rendered him unconscious. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Saharanpur Superintendent of Police (city), Vineet Bhatnagar, said, "Azeem was at his friend's place and they were flying kites when the incident happened. It is suspected that he was electrocuted but the real cause of death will be ascertained only after the post-mortem report comes. Investigation is underway."

The sale and use of the Chinese manjha has been banned by the National Green Tribunal and Uttar Pradesh government but people continue to use it because of its strength.

--IANS

amita/dpb