Man ends life after killing minor sons in UP

Jhansi (UP), May 24 (IANS) A man allegedly killed his two sons here before committing suicide, the police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in the Mauranipur area of the district and the victims have been identified as Rais Yadav and his sons, Harsh, 12, and Ansh, 8.

Circle Officer Anuj Kumar Singh said their bodies were found in a well near a temple and a shaving blade with blood stains on it and a brick were found from the spot.