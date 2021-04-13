Man ends life after police demands bribe for tracing daughter

According to the family members of deceased Shishupal, Ramnagar police outpost in-charge Ram Ratan Singh demanded the money from him.

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), April 13 (IANS) 45-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after a police official asked him for a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to trace his missing 22-year-old daughter.

Ram Ratan Singh reportedly reached where Shishupal had ended his life and tore up the suicide note when he found it.

Villagers later caught hold of him and handed him over to the police.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan, said that the Sub-Inspector has been shifted from the outpost and the allegation against him about asking for a bribe is under investigation.

Earlier, an FIR regarding the abduction of Shishupal's daughter was registered at the Aonla police station on April 9.

In the FIR, Shishupal claimed that three men Banti, Mukesh and Dinesh abducted his daughter on a bike. The woman is yet to be traced.

