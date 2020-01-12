Man files plea in Bombay HC, seeks Rs 1.5 crore as compensation from his biological mother

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): A man has filed a plea in the Bombay High Court seeking the declaration of a woman, who abandoned him at the age of two and half years, as his biological mother and Rs 1.5 crore as compensation from her and her present husband.

In the petition, Shrikant Sabnis, a makeup artist, submitted before the court that he was born from Aarti Uday Mhaskar and Deepak Sabnis.



The woman, who worked as a junior artist in films, later married Uday Manohar Mhaskar, who was associated with the Bollywood music industry at that time.

Sabnis said that the woman left him at Pune Railway Station in September 1981.

"Upon realising that he is alone and his mother has disappeared, he cried uncontrollably in a loud voice screaming for his mother. A railway waiter from the pantry car noticed that a small child is crying irrepressibly. The waiter then handed the abandoned child to a Railway Police Constable," reads the plea.

The Bombay HC is slated to hear the plea on January 13. (ANI)

