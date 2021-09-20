Man fires in air, triggers panic in UP district

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon, when the man, Anandi Yadav, had a spat with his neighbours over a trivial issue and started firing in the air.

The police rushed to the spot on being informed, but the man locked all the doors of his house, climbed to the rooftop and gave a tough time to the policemen who ultimately managed to overpower and pacify him after more than three hours.

Station House Officer (SHO) Bharua Sumerpur, Chandra Shekhar, and factory area outpost in-charge, Rambabu Yadav, rushed to the village with force on getting information about firing.

Yadav, seeing the police force arrive, panicked and locked all the doors of his house from inside.

He then rushed to the rooftop and started threatening policemen and villagers while waving and pointing his gun at them and resorted to firing more shots in the air again.

The police somehow managed to first pacify him, then overpowered him and arrested him.

The SHO said, "The accused Anandi Yadav is mentally unstable. He was taken into custody and pacified."

Further action will be taken after due investigations, he said.

--IANS

amita/dpb