Man flings iron rod at Mumbai judge, arrested

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) In a bizarre incident, a man flung an iron rod at a judge during a court hearing at the Dindoshi Sessions Court, here on Thursday, sources said.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. in Court No. 10 where the Judge S.U. Baghele was conducting the day's legal proceedings.

Suddenly, a man wearing an advocate's attire came and threw the iron rod at the judge in open court.

Though his aim missed Judge Baghele, it hit and caused minor injury to a court steno sitting nearby.

Even as chaos broke out in the court premises, the officials of Kurar Police Station present inside the courtroom caught and pinned down the attacker. As per preliminary information, the assailant is Omkar Pandey, 60, from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, and working as a security guard in Andheri east. His brother had been murdered five years ago and he was a witness in the case, said Kurar's Senior Police Inspector Babasaheb Salunkhe. "He was not attending the court proceedings and finally a warrant was issued for him to appear today. However, he came dressed like a lawyer and flung what was an 'iron flute' at the Judge. It narrowly missed the Judge, but caused minor injury to a staffer seated nearby," Salunkhe told IANS. Taking serious note of the incident, the 1st Additional Principal Judge M.S. Sharma has now ordered implementing strict security measures for all lawyers practising in the Dindoshi Sessions Court, Malad east. Henceforth, all the law practitioners will be required to undergo a mandatory security check along with their bags and belongings at the court entrance with immediate effect. Meanwhile, the accused Pandey will be produced before a magistrate court on Friday for remand, Salunkhe said. qn/pgh/