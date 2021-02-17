  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Man found dead with gunshot wound in Delhi's Dwarka

Man found dead with gunshot wound in Delhi's Dwarka

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Wed, Feb 17th, 2021, 15:31:14hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative Image

New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): A man was found dead with a gunshot wound on his head on Tuesday in Dwarka in Delhi, according to Delhi Police.

Dalbir Singh aged 34 years was a resident of 448, JJ Colony Bharat Vihar, Dwarka district.
The Police Control room received a call regarding an accident at Bharat Vihar at 1:47 AM.
Singh, who had a gunshot wound on his left forehead, was admitted to a hospital by his wife Rani and a neighbour.
The post mortem is yet to be done.
Further details are awaited (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features