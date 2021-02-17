Man found hanging from tree in Delhi park

The police received a distress call about a man hanging from a tree at Ram Leela Park in Chirag Delhi at around 7.20 a.m.

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) A 24-year-old man was found hanging in a park in Delhi on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Deepaish Thapa, a resident of Nepal, police said.

He was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead.

"He used to sell momos in Chirag Delhi. He was last seen at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday by his roommates. His parents have been informed in Nepal," said Atul Thakur, DCP South Delhi.

No physical injury marks have been found on his body. Further probe is on.

--IANS

zaz/in