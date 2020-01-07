Man found murdered at his residence in Greater Noida

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 7 (ANI): A resident of Greater Noida was murdered after being robbed by some unidentified persons while he was returning home.

The body of the man was found on Tuesday morning near Sector-123 at his home. The victim, identified as Gaurav Chandel, used to work at a private firm in Gurugram.



Ankur Aggarwal, SP City said, "The victim was a resident of Gaur City Four teams have been formed and the police are going through the available CCTV footage. The investigation is underway in the case. We will make arrests soon." (ANI)

