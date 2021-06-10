Man given double dose of vaccine in UP, probe ordered

Lalitpur (UP), June 10 (IANS) In a case of shocking negligence, a man in Lalitpur district was given both doses of the Covid vaccine within five minutes.

This incident took place at a vaccination centre in Ravarpura locality.

According to reports, the man who went there to take the jab on Wednesday has alleged that the nursing staff was so busy talking among themselves that they administered both the doses of vaccine to him within five minutes.