Man hacks couple to death, mutilates toddler

Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh), May 24 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a man hacked his brother and sister-in-law to death with a butcher's knife and chopped off the limbs of their one-year-old child in Bhadohi district.

The accused Naushad has been absconding along with his mother.

According to the police, the couple identified as Jameel, 42, and Ruby, 38 were declared brought dead at the hospital.