Man hacks father, his 'lover' to death in Mysuru

Mysuru, Oct 22 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a man in Karnataka's Mysuru hacked his father and his lover to death on Friday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Shivaprakash, 56, a resident of KG Koppal and Latha, 48, a resident of Srinagar area in Mysuru. Latha's son Nagarjuna has suffered serious injuries and has been admitted to a hospital.