Man hacks wife, 2 daughters with axe in Bihar; woman dead

Siwan, Feb 16 (IANS) A man killed his wife and injured two daughters with an axe in Bihar's Siwan district near the Mufassil police station area.

The wife Rita Devi died in the attack while the two girls -- Nikki (16) and Soni Kumari (12) -- were seriously injured and are being treated at a local hospital. The condition of one of the girls remains critical. The man Shashikant Yadav alias Raju, a resident of Tandwa village, has been arrested, a police official said on Tuesday.