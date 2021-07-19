Man having affair with woman constable killed in Bihar

The deceased was identified as Munna Rai, a native of Mani Bhakurgarh village under Sarai police station. His wife alleged that a woman constable of the village was behind his murder. She had threatened him and his family a month ago.

Patna, July 19 (IANS) A man having an affair with a woman constable of Bihar police was gunned down in Vaishali district on Monday.

"Initially, my husband (Munna Rai) was in a relationship with the woman constable of the village. After some time, she extorted money from him. She recently threatened him and the entire family with dire consequences after my husband refused to give money. I suspect that she was behind the murder of my husband," the deceased's wife said.

Raghav Dayal, DSP (Sadar) of Vaishali district said: "Initially, it came to notice that purchase of a Mahindra Bolero was the reason for the dispute. Now, there is another angle of love affair in the investigation."

"We have detained two men and two women in this case. Their interrogation is currently underway," Dayal said.

