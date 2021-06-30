Man held for allegedly forcibly converting wife, family in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Kumar on Wednesday said: "The complaint was registered by his wife. The accused is a resident of Delhi and works as a truck driver."The police official further said that during the course of interrogation, it was found out that the accused adopted Islam religion two years ago after being influenced by his friend one Salim, who is also a truck driver and a resident of Delhi."He was pressurizing his family and his wife after getting influenced by his friend," ASP added.From his possession, the police have recovered a number of Quranic books in Hindi language, a wooden stand and a religious Muslim cap.A case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the law. (ANI)