Man held for 'forging' vehicle insurance policies

The police said on Tuesday that the accused, Shivnath Pathak alias Abhishek Pal, resident of Bihar's Sitamarhi district, was apprehended from Sector-43 area of Gurugram with the help of technical surveillance.

Gurugram, Sep 22 (IANS) The Gurugram police have arrested a man on the charge of cheating a city resident by forging a vehicle insurance certificate in the name of a leading private insurance firm, the police said.

The police have also recovered a tab which was used in the crime.

During the probe, the accused, disclosed that he used to call people and offers them lucrative insurance policies.

"When the people show interest in his offer, he gets his client's old policy through WhatsApp and converts it into an editable format in the online converter and return them fake policy by changing the date amount etc along with fake payment invoices," Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.

In connection with the incident, a complaint was filed by Kabir Jain, a resident of DLF Phase-1 Gurugram on June 2021, who was duped by the accused by fraudulently issuing his vehicle insurance policy worth Rs 51,218.

A case under various sections of the IPC was registered against the accused at the Cyber Crime Police station in Gurugram. He is on four days police custody for future proceedings, Boken said.

