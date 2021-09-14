Man held for molesting Dalit student in UP's Bareilly

The 21-year-old woman had lodged a complaint with the Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police on Monday, accusing the man of molesting her and forcing her to quit her education.

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 14 (IANS) A man has been arrested by the Bareilly police in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly molesting a Dalit postgraduate student, who is also the sister of his friend.

She alleged that the accused had been following and molesting her for more than a year. The accused had shared a few obscene pictures and messages on her social media account.

The woman alleged that he had threatened to kill her.

Bareilly Circle Officer Ashish Pratap Singh said, "The woman approached the police on Monday and based on her complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused at Subhash Nagar police station. We have recorded her statement and arrested the accused on Monday evening. We are gathering evidence and will send him to jail."

The accused was a friend of the girl's elder brother, Singh added.

The accused has been booked under sections 354 (attempt to outrage the modesty of a woman), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and appropriate sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, said the police.

