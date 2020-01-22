Man held for murdering wife, daughter, friend in Chhattisgarh

Durg (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jan 22 (ANI): Police here arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife, daughter and another man in Durg district, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) A Yadav said on Wednesday.



The accused has been identified as Ravi Sharma.

"He had wife and two children in Rourkela. He married another woman here in Durg. There was a dispute between him and his second wife after she got to know about his first wife," Yadav told reporters here.

According to police, the couple used to fight regularly following which the accused decided to kill his wife and daughter.

The man, murdered by the accused, was his friend who knew of his two marriages and allegedly used the information to blackmail him.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

