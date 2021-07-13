Man held for rape, murder of 7-yr-old in Andhra

"On Thursday, the accused brought a 7-year-old girl to his house, who was playing near her home. He then sexually assaulted her before strangulating her to death," a police officer said on Tuesday.

Ongole (Andhra Pradesh), July 13 (IANS) The police in Andhra Pradeshs Prakasam district have nabbed a 30-year-old man, Dudekula Siddaiah, on charges of raping and murdering a 7-year-old.

To ensure that the girl was dead, Siddaiah even smashed her head against a rock as he feared that the minor could reveal to others what he did to her if she was alive.

Later, he wrapped her body in a plastic bag and dumped it on the outskirts of Ambavaram village under Giddaluru mandal in Prakasam district.

Following the gruesome incident, the police had formed special teams, which managed to arrest the accused on Monday evening from near the gate of the Giddaluru bus stand.

The police have registered a case under IPC Sections 366 (A), 342, 376 (A) (B), 302, 201 and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

--IANS

sth/arm