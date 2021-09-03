Man held for sexual assault of minor in Kochi

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 3 (ANI): A 20-year-old man was held on Thursday for alleged sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl and impregnating her in Kerala's Kochi.



The incident came to light when the cleaning staff at a private hospital in Kochi found the body of a newborn baby on Wednesday.

The Ernakulam South police registered a case in the unnatural death of a newborn and another case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the youth.

The minor had delivered a six-month-old premature baby and was admitted to the hospital the previous day. The girl hailing from Ernakulam's Kadavanthra came to the hospital for a check-up with her mother after she experienced pain in her stomach.

According to the Ernakulam South Circle Inspector who is investigating the case, the arrested person is a native of Wayanad who had stayed in Kochi for work.

"The duo knew each other. He has sexually abused the girl at her house. There were several reports that the accused was a distant relative of the girl... There are reports that the body was flushed down. But it was found on the toilet, not flushed down." (ANI)

