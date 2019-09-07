Man held for sexually assaulting his daughters

The incident was reported to the women police station on Friday wherein the mother of the victims alleged in her complaint that her husband was raping his step daughter (17) for the last seven years in her absence and also sexually assaulted his own daughter (11).

The woman told investigators that she is a Nepalese national and has a teenaged daughter from her first marriage. In 2003 she married the accused and has an eleven-year-old daughter and a son from him, said Subhash Bokan, PRO of Gurugram police.

The victim's mother was unaware of the crime. She was informed by her elder daughter when the accused again raped her on Friday. Following that, she approached the Gurugram police. "During counselling of the victims, they said they were sexually assaulted by their father on many occasions. They were tightlipped due to the fact that the accused had threatened them with dire consequences if they disclosed his crime," Bokan said. "A police team immediately arrested the accused on Saturday. He confessed to his crime and was booked under POCSO act", he added.