Man held for sexually harassing school girls in Ambala

Ambala (Haryana) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): A man was arrested here on Monday for allegedly sexually harassing school girls.

Speaking to media, SHO Women Police Station, Sunita Daka said, "This matter is from Pammi chowk area. A woman has complained that a man named Pawan has been harassing school girls, behaving in a vulgar manner with them. He also used to flash his private parts."



"An FIR has been lodged against the accused and a case will be registered against him under the POCSO Act," she added.

The accused was caught by the mother of one of the victims. "I have been accompanying the children to school as they were scared to go by themselves because of the constant harassment they faced from this man. On Monday I caught him red-handed and complained to the police. Action has been taken against him," she said.

The woman was joined by a few others who thrashed the man before turning him over to the police.

A relative of the accused said, "If he has done something like this then it is wrong. We don't know about it." (ANI)

