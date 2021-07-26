Man held for smuggling red sanders worth Rs 20L in Andhra

Bollapalli (Andhra Pradesh), July 27 (IANS) A 31-year-old man was arrested from Bollapalli village in Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh for stealing and illegally transporting red sanders worth Rs 20 lakh.

Prakasam district police on Monday said that they have arrested Sangatipalli Jaya Ramudu from the Bollapalli toll plaza on National Highway 16. Ramudu was transporting 24 red sanders logs weighing 472 kg in a pick-up vehicle.