Man held for spreading communal hatred on social media in Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): A person was arrested by police for allegedly spreading communal hatred on social media in Mangaluru on Sunday.

According to police, Zakir Ullal was involved in spreading communally sensitive messages on WhatsApp.

"He was questioned for sending hate messages in WhatsApp groups. His mobile phone was subjected to examination and was arrested upon recovery of incriminating evidence," Mangaluru Commissioner P S Harsha said.



We have zero-tolerance for anyone involved in spreading communal hatred on social media, he said.

A case has been registered against him under relevant laws. (ANI)

