Man held for stabbing woman in Mumbai's Parel

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Feb 14th, 2021, 23:33:07hrs
Representative Image

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI): A man stabbed a woman with a sharp-edged weapon in Mumbai's Parel on Valentine's Day, said police on Sunday.

The accused identified as Rajesh Kale, attacked the woman who works in KEM Hospital here in COVID-19 ward at noon, as per a senior official of Bhoiwada Police.
The woman was admitted to a nearby hospital where she was given treatment.
Police arrested the accused and registered a case under 307 on the basis of victim's statement.
Further investigation is underway, said police. (ANI)

