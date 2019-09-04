Man held in Delhi for killing father

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Amit Kumar, a resident of Khera Dabur village.

Initial investigation has revealed that Amit shot his father, Ashok, over a domestic issue on August 27. He had been absconding since then.

During interrogation, he revealed that his father was very abusive, even in front of his children and the women members of the family.

"On August 27, Ashok confronted Amit on some domestic issue but he did not pay heed which irked Ashok and he started abusing Amit and his minor daughters. Later, Amit took out a pistol and shot his father when he was playing cards with his friends in the neighbourhood and escaped to Haryana," said Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

"We had received a tip off about Amit on Tuesday night that he would come to his village to meet someone. A trap was laid and he was arrested," Alphonse said. Police said Amit was planning to meet some friends in his village to arrange money so that he could escape to Nepal but was nabbed before he could do so. "We have recovered one pistol, 14 live cartridges and one bike from his possession. Amit was working as a freelance bouncer and full-time trainer at a local gym," said Alphonse.