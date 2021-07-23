Man held in Gurugram for creating fake IDs

The accused has been identified as Manoj Kumar Prabhakar, a native of Bihar's Supaul district.

Gurugram, July 23 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's flying squad has arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly creating fake Aadhaar, PAN and voter cards from Nathupur village in Gurugram, the police said on Friday.

According to the officials of the flying squad, they had received information about a man creating fake PAN, Aadhaar and voter cards to make money illegally.

Following this, a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Inderjeet Singh Yadav, conducted a raid at a shop in Nathupur village on Thursday and nabbed the accused, recovering fake documents from his possession.

The police also seized one CPU, colour printer, monitor, two fake voter ID cards and a cash worth Rs 5,000.

"The accused used to ask his customers only for their name and photograph to issue the fake IDs and charged Rs 500 to Rs 600 for this. The accused failed to produce any legal documents related to his work," Yadav told IANS.

"The accused had a customised software designed to create fake ID cards. Around two-three months ago, he started preparing fake documents for people who did not have any documents," Yadav added.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused with the DLF Phase-3 police station here.

