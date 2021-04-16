Man held in Gurugram for disrupting communal harmony

Gurugram, April 16 (IANS) The Gurugram Police arrested a man and his associate for disrupting communal harmony here on Friday.

The person has been identified as the chief of a little-known organisation called the Bharat Mata Vahini group.

"The accused were arrested from Sector-46 following a complaint by a person from other community that the duo were threatening the people praying there and inciting communal disharmony. They tried to stop the prayers and asked the people of the other community to leave the place," a Gurugram Police official said.