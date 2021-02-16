Man held in J-K with toy pistol, cartridges for SLRs

Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 16 (ANI): Police in Awantipora have arrested a man with a toy pistol and live cartridges for four self-loading rifles (SLRs) near village Barsoo in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora.



"In the jurisdiction of Police Station Awantipora, one person who was trying to extort money from a person near village Barsoo, Awantipora got arrested. He has been identified as Mohammad Rafiq Sheikh who is a resident of Dalwach Beerwah, Budgam," police said in a statement.

A patrol party apprehended the man and recovered one toy pistol, one knife and four SLR-rounds from his possession. He has been shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.

"Any connection the arrested person might have with terrorists is being investigated," the statement said. (ANI)

