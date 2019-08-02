Man held in Ludhiana; 1 kg heroin, Rs 7 lakh seized

  1. Sify.com
Ludhiana police holding a press conference on Thursday. (Photo/ANI)

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The Crime Branch and Anti-Narcotics Cell on Thursday arrested a man here and seized 1 kg heroin and Rs 7 lakh in cash from his possession.
The accused has been identified as Parminder Pal Tikku, against whom around 10 criminal cases were registered in various police stations, Ludhiana DCP Gagan Ajit Singh said.


Acting on the information received from sources, the Crime Branch of Ludhiana Police and Narcotics Department raided places near Tajpur Dairy and found Tikku in a car, carrying 1 kg heroin and Rs 7 lakh in cash.
The accused has been sent to 5-day remand. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

