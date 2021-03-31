Man held with explosive in J-K's Doda

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 31 (ANI): The security forces have arrested a person with explosive materials in form of 78 gelatine sticks in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.



According to the White Knight Corps of Indian Army, explosive material was recovered on Tuesday during an operation conducted based on specific intelligence.

It said that the recovery includes 78 Gelatin sticks with explosives weighing 9.75 kilograms and Cordex-275 meters.

Further investigations are going on. (ANI)

