Man held with Rs 1L in fake currency in Gurugram

Gurugram, April 10 (IANS) The Gurugram police has arrested a man with fake currency with a face value of Rs 1.51 lakh from Sector-34, officials said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Saraz alias Sonu, a resident of Rajasthan's Nagaur district.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch unit of Gurugram police apprehended the man from Sector-34 marbel market and seized 758 fake notes in denomination of Rs 200 from his possession," Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.