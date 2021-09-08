  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Man hit by actor Rajat Bedi's car succumbs to injuries

Man hit by actor Rajat Bedi's car succumbs to injuries

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Wed, Sep 8th, 2021, 23:30:02hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative Image

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 (ANI): The person who was injured and hospitalised after being hit by actor Rajat Bedi's car, died on Wednesday, informed the Mumbai police.

A case against the actor has been registered under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The name of the deceased is Rajesh Dhoot.
Rajesh, a resident of D N Nagar in Mumbai was hit by actor Rajat Bedi's car while returning from work on Monday and was in critical condition since then.
Earlier, Police had registered a case against the actor under sections 279 and 338 of IPC. Further investigation is underway. (ANI).

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features