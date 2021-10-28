Man impersonating a cop dupes woman of jewellery

Lucknow, Oct 28 (IANS) An unidentified man, impersonating as a cop, duped a 75-year-old woman of her ornaments in Lucknow.

Lalita Yadav of Vipul Khand area had gone for a morning walk when she was stopped by the accused near Brahma Kumari Centre in Gomti Nagar locality, the police said.

The man showed her a photograph of a woman who had been allegedly killed in the locality and asked for Rs 5,000 fine from Yadav for allegedly violating rules by going for a walk when a murder had taken place in the area.