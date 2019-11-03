Man in UP beaten to death after killing wife

Fatehpur, Nov 3 (IANS) A man was beaten to death by a mob in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district when he tried to flee after killing his wife.

The incident took place on Wednesday but the matter came to light only on Saturday when a video went viral on social media.

UP Director General of Police O.P. Singh told reporters that the 40-year-old Nisar Qureshi, who is from Chhattisgarh, was visiting his in-laws' house in Fatehpur.

He killed his wife Afsari, 35, with an axe and also attacked his sister-in-law and mother-in-law following an argument.

Qureshi was fleeing from the spot when he was caught by locals who then beat him to death, Singh said, adding that the a probe has been launched into the incident. Gazipur Station House Officer Sandeep Tiwari said that Qureshi's brother Ashfaq has lodged a complaint against 100-150 people following which a case was registered. Tiwari added that Ishfaq also handed him the video of the incident. Fatehpur Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma said that three people, who were identified through the video, have been arrested, adding that efforts were on to nab the other accussed. A doctor, who conducted Qureshi's post-mortem, said apart from sustaining injuries to his head and mouth, a number of his bones were also fractured. amita/ksk/