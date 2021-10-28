Man in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun held for anti-national social media post

  1. Sify.com
Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Oct 28th, 2021, 15:30:03hrs
Praveen Singh Chauhan, SP City Badaun. (Photo/ANi)

Badaun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): One person has been arrested in Faizganj Behta Police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district for allegedly posting anti-social content on social media, police said on Thursday.

Praveen Singh Chauhan, SP City Badaun said the man had posted the anti-national content on social media on October 25.
"The accused has been arrested. Further action is being taken by police," said Chauhan.
Police lodged an FIR on the basis of a complaint.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

