Man in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun held for anti-national social media post

Badaun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): One person has been arrested in Faizganj Behta Police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district for allegedly posting anti-social content on social media, police said on Thursday.



Praveen Singh Chauhan, SP City Badaun said the man had posted the anti-national content on social media on October 25.

"The accused has been arrested. Further action is being taken by police," said Chauhan.

Police lodged an FIR on the basis of a complaint.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

