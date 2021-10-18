Man injured at firing in broad daylight in Delhi's Kishangarh

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): A firing incident took place in broad daylight in southwest Delhi on Monday in which a man driving an SUV sustained bullet injuries.



The victim Shafiq alias Lucky was driving the SUV when multiple bullets were fired at him at southwest Delhi's Kishangarh. Shafiq works as a driver of a property dealer. The victim has been shifted to a nearby private hospital.

According to Delhi Police, the incident took place around 1 pm. A total of four rounds were fired at the spot. One live round has also been recovered from the crime scene. Victim Shafiq received two bullet injuries one on the temple while another on the hand. Apart from the victim, two more persons Somraj alias Dhami and his personal PSO Krishan were onboard the SUV.

Police said all the three were returning back from Patiala House court after attending a hearing in the case of murder of one Ashok Maan, registered in the year 2020 in which the complainant along with his brothers is accused.

The trio has alleged that relatives of deceased Ashok Maan are behind the firing incident.

A case has been registered at the Kishangarh police station. The investigation is underway to nab the culprits. (ANI)







