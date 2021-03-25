Man kicked, punched, asked to chant 'Hindustan Zindabad'

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) A young man was allegedly kicked, punched, beaten mercilessly and was forced to chant 'Hindustan Zindabad' and 'Pakistan Murdabad' by a person, who is an accused in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. A video showing this went viral on social media.

In the video, Goswami can be seen kicking and punching a man and asking him to chant 'Hindustan Zindabad' and 'Pakistan Murdabad'. The man being beaten can be seen pleading while chanting the words being asked by Goswami.

The police registered a case on the basis of the video on Wednesday, which was shot on Tuesday in the Khajuri Khas area, police said.

The alleged attacker Goswami is a resident of Old Garhi village in north-east Delhi and a dairy trader. He has also been named in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

