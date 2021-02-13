Man kidnaps toddler to blackmail mother, held

The accused identified as Prahlad Thakur, neighbour of the woman, gave a threat call at around 5 p.m. on Friday that he will kill the two hours. The mother of the child informed the police after she received the call.

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Delhi Police arrested a man for kidnapping a toddler, threatening his mother and rescued the 3.5-year child.

A kidnapping case was registered at Bawana police station and soon teams were formed to arrest the kidnapper and rescue the child.

The police team soon traced location of accused, near Chhatarpur, in South Delhi area around 50 km away from house of complainant.

The team working on technical surveillance traced the location of accused and at about 7.15 p.m. rescued the child safely from road side near Chhatarpur Mandir and also apprehended the accused.

"On interrogation, it has been revealed that the accused person is neighbour of complainant and is unmarried. He kidnapped the child to blackmail the mother of child. He threatened to murder the child if his demand was not fulfilled," Said Rajeev Ranjan, DCP Outer North Delhi.

