Man killed by cousin over illicit relationship

Azamgarh, April 1 (IANS) A 30-year-old man was brutally murdered, while his wife was injured when a few masked miscreants attacked them here, police said.

The deceased was identified as Dinesh Ram and his injured wife as Bina.

Dinesh and Bina were sleeping on the terrace of their house on Tuesday night when some masked men climbed up to the terrace after midnight, and slit Dinesh's throat. Bina claimed that before fleeing, the miscreants also attacked her with the knife.