Man killed for putting Holi colours on female relative

Two men belonging to the same village have been arrested in connection with the crime.

The body of Durgesh Paswan, 19, with stab wounds on his back and chest, was found late on Tuesday night from Chhotaki Seria village.

Ballia (UP), March 31 (IANS) A young man was killed in UP's Ballia district for allegedly smearing colour on a distant female relative during Holi.

According to reports, Durgesh had smeared colour on the sister-in-law of the accused, Karan, during Holi celebrations on Monday after which they had a quarrel.

Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said: "On Tuesday night, Karan called Durgesh for a meeting and then killed him with the help of his friend, Sanjeev. They then dumped his body near a tube well."

On a complaint filed by the victim's father, a case was registered against Karan and Sanjeev. The accused were taken into custody for interrogation during which they confessed to the crime.

The SP said that Durgesh's mobile phone and the knife used in the crime have been recovered.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

