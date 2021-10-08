Man killed in CRPF firing after vehicle jumps 'naka'

Srinagar, Oct 8 (IANS) One person was killed in CRPF firing after the vehicle he was travelling in jumped the 'naka' and did'nt stop at Monghal bridge in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday, officials said.

Police said troops fired in self-defence in which one person was killed.

"A naka was established by 40 Bn CRPF at Monghal Bridge. A suspected vehicle without number was signalled to stop by the naka party, however, it rushed towards the naka party. It was then challenged by the on duty troops," police said.