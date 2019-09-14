Man killed in fire incident in Delhi's Bhajanpura

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): A person was killed in a fire incident in Bhajanpura area of North East Delhi on Friday night, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Najim, a resident of Subhas Mohalla in Vijay Park, Shahdara.

"A PCR call was received last night at Bhajanpura police station regarding firing incident. The Station House Officer along with the staff reached the place of incident," Ved Prakash Surya, DCP North East Delhi, said.



The man was rushed to hospital at GTB enclave where he was declared brought dead.

A case has been registered and the police are probing the matter. (ANI)

