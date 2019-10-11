Man killed in Mushidabad not RSS worker; 2 detained in case: WB Police

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): West Bengal Police on Friday said that the man who was killed along with family in Murshidabad is not an RSS worker and denied any political angle in the incident calling it a case of "personal enmity."

"During the investigation and while examination of several local witnesses, family members, friends, no one claimed his association with RSS. Even during the search of the house of the victim no such document could be found available, identifying the deceased with any political party. His family members vehemently opposed and criticised media for such false propaganda," the police said in a press release.

"Mother of deceased Maya Pal staying in Sahapur PS Sagardighi with her elder daughter Bandhu Priya Pal has denied any involvement with RSS," they said.Several leaders from BJP and RSS have earlier claimed that the man, who was allegedly murdered in Murshidabad was an RSS worker.The police have also detained two people for investigation in the incident and also asked CID to involve in the investigation."Murder of three members of a family of Kanaiganj, Jiaganj PS, Murshidabad is a sad incident. The investigation was started just after the incident and 2 persons hv bn detained and are being examined. It has so far bn found in investigation that the deceased person was also working," West Bengal Police tweeted."CID has been asked to get associated with the investigation. Prima facie it seems to be a case of personal enmity and it has nothing to do with politics," West Bengal Police said in a subsequent tweet.The police said that Bandhu Prakash Pal was a school teacher at Barala Sahapur Primary school but he was involved with various other professional activities. "Recently he was under lots of stress to return the borrowed money," read the release.Bondhu Gopal Pal, his wife and eight-year-old son were found dead at their residence on Wednesday in Jiaganj area of Murshidabad district.Earlier in the day, locals hold a protest outside Jiaganj Police Station over the incident. (ANI)