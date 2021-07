Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 23 (ANI): A man was killed in firing by a terrorist in Lurgam area of Pulwama's Tral in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.



The deceased has been identified as Javaid Ahmed Malik, is a resident of the Lurgam area. He was shifted to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)