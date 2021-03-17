Man kills another in Andhra's Krishna district after being provoked by relatives

Krishna District (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 17 (ANI): A man was stabbed to death with a sharp weapon at a panchayat building here after allegedly being provoked by his relatives at Nandigama town of Krishna district, police said on Tuesday.



The deceased man identified as Ramaiah was allegedly murdered by Srikanth at the panchayat building where a matter related to misbehaviour of some youths with a girl was being heard.

According to Nandigama Circle Inspector P Kanakarao, said: "A panchayat of a particular caste was held in the evening at Ashok Nagar area of the town. The panchayat was discussing the matter of some youths' misbehaviour with a girl. The accused Srikanth and his relatives who were on the second floor of the building and saw Ramaiah standing below. Srikanth's relatives provoked him against Ramaiah and the accused threw a butcher knife on Ramaiah."

The family members of the deceased took him to a government hospital but by that time Ramaiah had already died, the police told ANI.

A murder case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

