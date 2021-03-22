Man kills friend for asking sexual favours

"The accused Monu, 22, a resident of Trilokpuri smashed the victim's head with a heavy stone lying near the road side near Block 17 Trilokpuri on the Vasundhara Road. After that he headed towards Police Station to report the matter himself," said Deepak Yadav, DCP east Delhi.

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) A 32-year-old man was bludgeoned to death with a heavy stone in Delhi on Monday. The accused told police that he murdered his friend, Bharat, for demanding sexual favours from him.

"While on the way, he was noticed by an ERV team. The police team in the ERV questioned him about blood stains on his clothes. He told them that he has murdered his friend.

"He also stated that he had committed the murder as the victim pressured him for sexual favours," the officer added.

The dead body was recovered from the spot and a case of murder was registered at the Mayur Vihar police station.

--IANS

zaz/in