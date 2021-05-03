Man kills in-laws to avenge betrayal by second wife

The incident came to light after Suraj Thapa, Ram Milan's brother-in-law, lodged a missing complaint of his parents, Buddhi Bahadur and Beena, on April 25.

The Kaiserbagh police on Sunday arrested the accused, Ram Milan Neelu, from Basti district.

Lucknow, May 3 (IANS) Upset over alleged betrayal by his second wife, a man murdered her parents in a fit of rage.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) west zone, Rajesh Srivastava said, "Police looked for the couple and found the body of Beena on Faizabad road in Ayodhya, while Buddhi Bahadur's body was recovered in Maharajganj Tanda road under Gosaiganj police station of Ayodhya,"

He said both the bodies were identified by Suraj on the basis of their clothes.

Ram Milan was put under surveillance and was arrested from Basti. An SUV was recovered from his possession. He informed cops that he had first married Mamta Devi in 2012 in Gonda.

He started organising dance parties in villages and was making huge profits after he met one Tamanna from Nepal. The duo developed likeness for each other and got married.

However, after some time Tamanna came in contact with Pappu Yadav of Bihar and eloped with him.

Ram Milan began suffering huge losses in his venture and started looking for Tammana. He got to know that her parents had shifted to Lucknow.

On April 24, he drove down to Lucknow in his SUV with his aide Durgesh and reached the home of Tamanna's parents in Ghasiyari Mandi.

Pramod Kumar Mishra, SHO, Kaiserbagh said that he took the couple to the outskirts of the state capital and murdered them.

--IANS

amita/sdr/