  Man kills pregnant wife, minor daughter in UP

Man kills pregnant wife, minor daughter in UP

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Mon, Feb 8th, 2021, 16:48:18hrs
Baghpat, Feb 8 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old man killed his pregnant wife and minor daughter in Baghpat district on Monday following an argument.

The man, who worked as a barber, later went to the police station and admitted his crime.

The incident took place at the Gayatri Puram locality here under the Kotwali police station area.

Circle officer M S Rawat said the accused Gulfam was suffering from cancer.

"On Monday, there was an argument between Gulfam and his wife Muskan (22) following which he strangulated her and his four-year-old daughter, Aayat, to death," Rawat said.

"The deceased was the Gulfam's third wife. The accused has been arrested, and a case has been registered," the police officer said.

--IANS

amita/rt

