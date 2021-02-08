Man kills pregnant wife, minor daughter in UP

Baghpat, Feb 8 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old man killed his pregnant wife and minor daughter in Baghpat district on Monday following an argument.
The man, who worked as a barber, later went to the police station and admitted his crime.
The incident took place at the Gayatri Puram locality here under the Kotwali police station area.
Circle officer M S Rawat said the accused Gulfam was suffering from cancer.
"On Monday, there was an argument between Gulfam and his wife Muskan (22) following which he strangulated her and his four-year-old daughter, Aayat, to death," Rawat said.
"The deceased was the Gulfam's third wife. The accused has been arrested, and a case has been registered," the police officer said.
--IANS
amita/rt